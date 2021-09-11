Live Blog: Ohio State trails Oregon 7-0 early in 2nd quarter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Follow along here as Ohio State takes on Oregon in a top-15 showdown at the Horseshoe.

Oregon is playing without two of its best defenders in defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and linebacker Justin Flowe.

Ohio State turns the ball over on downs at the Oregon 31-yard line after failing to convert on 4th and 7 on their first drive. Oregon is forced to on its first drive. Buckeyes take over at their own 5-yard line.

Ohio State true freshman Jesse Mirco punts the ball to the Oregon 1-yard line but the Ducks march 99 yards down the field and score on the second play of the second quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by CJ Verdell. Oregon is winning the battle at the line of scrimmage.

Ohio State goes three and out on its third drive. Mirco punts to the 1-yard line again.

Palaie Gaoteote just made his first appearance as an Ohio State Buckeye. The USC transfer was granted eligibility by the NCAA on Friday.