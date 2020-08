TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 11: The Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate a first period goal by Pierre-Luc Dubois #18 against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game One of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 11, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TORONTO (WCMH) — Follow along as the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 and Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The longest game in Blue Jackets’ history ended with CBJ being outlasted by Tampa Bay 3-2 in the fifth overtime of Game 1.

Tuesday’s game was the fourth longest playoff game in NHL history and first game to go to a fifth overtime since 2003. CBJ’s Joonas Korpisalo set a NHL playoff record with 85 saves.