Blue Jackets beat Panthers in 3-2 shootout win, Roslovic makes CBJ debut

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in a shootout win extended CBJ’s point streak to six games.
Alexandre Texier scored the go-ahead goal in the shootout on CBJ’s fourth shot and Elvis Merzlikins made four saves to give Columbus two points.
The game also featured the CBJ debut of Columbus native Jack Roslovic.
Roslovic, along with Patrik Laine, were acquired by the Blue Jackets last Saturday in a trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to Winnipeg.
CBJ started the scoring when Mikko Koivu scored his first CBJ goal 17 minutes into the first period.
The Panthers tied the game 11 seconds later on a goal from Carter Verhaeghe.
Max Domi put CBJ ahead 2-1 six minutes and 19 seconds into the third period on a power play goal for his first goal as a Blue Jacket.
Florida tied the game once again seven minutes later on a tap-in goal.
The Blue Jackets return to action Friday when they play at Chicago at 8:00 p.m.