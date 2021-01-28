Blue Jackets beat Panthers in 3-2 shootout win, Roslovic makes CBJ debut

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in a shootout win extended CBJ’s point streak to six games.

Alexandre Texier scored the go-ahead goal in the shootout on CBJ’s fourth shot and Elvis Merzlikins made four saves to give Columbus two points.

The game also featured the CBJ debut of Columbus native Jack Roslovic.

Roslovic, along with Patrik Laine, were acquired by the Blue Jackets last Saturday in a trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to Winnipeg.

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 28: Mikko Koivu #9 of the Columbus Blue Jackets flips the puck past Eetu Luostarinen #27 of the Florida Panthers during the second period at Nationwide Arena on January 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 28: Alexandre Texier #42 of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Anton Stralman #6 of the Florida Panthers battle for control of the puck during the second period at Nationwide Arena on January 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 28: Mikko Koivu #9 of the Columbus Blue Jackets is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of the game against the Florida Panthers at Nationwide Arena on January 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 28: Liam Foudy #19 of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Alex Wennberg #21 of the Florida Panthers battle for control of the puck during the first period at Nationwide Arena on January 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 28: Jack Roslovic #96 of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Aleksander Barkov #16 of the Florida Panthers chase after the puck during the first period at Nationwide Arena on January 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, OH – JANUARY 28: Jack Roslovic #96 of the Columbus Blue Jackets warms up prior to the start of the game against the Florida Panthers at Nationwide Arena on January 28, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

CBJ started the scoring when Mikko Koivu scored his first CBJ goal 17 minutes into the first period.

No angle is too sharp for No. 9.



🍎: Robinson

🍎: Kukan pic.twitter.com/U6S2JJyTIp — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 29, 2021

The Panthers tied the game 11 seconds later on a goal from Carter Verhaeghe.

Max Domi put CBJ ahead 2-1 six minutes and 19 seconds into the third period on a power play goal for his first goal as a Blue Jacket.

This should count as two goals just sayin' 😆 pic.twitter.com/x9IVPQKVUb — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) January 29, 2021

Florida tied the game once again seven minutes later on a tap-in goal.

The Blue Jackets return to action Friday when they play at Chicago at 8:00 p.m.