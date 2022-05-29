INDIANAPOLIS — It’s race day for the Indianapolis 500!
Of the 33 drivers who qualified, only one will emerge victorious. Follow today’s race with live updates below:
Indy 500 stories
12:32 p.m. ET
12:27 p.m. ET
Pre-race ceremonies are underway for the race. One stirring moment: the playing of “Taps” in front of more than 300,000 fans.
Girl Named Tom (“America the Beautiful”), Jordan Fisher (national anthem) and Jim Cornelison (“Back Home Again in Indiana”) were the pre-race performers.
The flyover was excellent as well.
12:15 p.m. ET
11:45 a.m. ET
11:30 a.m. ET
11:20 a.m. ET
11:10 a.m. ET
The race is not airing live in the Indianapolis TV market. However, due to a technical issue, Peacock Premium subscribers can watch NBC’s livestream in the Indianapolis market.