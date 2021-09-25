Live Blog: #10 Ohio State leads Akron 28-7 midway through the second quarter

COLUMBUS, OH – APRIL 17: Quarterback Kyle McCord #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes passes during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No. 10 Ohio State is hosting Akron as a 48.5 point favorite. Kyle McCord will make his first collegiate start after Ryan Day announced C.J. Stroud will only play on an emergency basis as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury.

You can follow along here for live updates on the Buckeyes night game against the Zips.

Akron goes nine plays for 55 yards and scores on a four-yard touchdown pass from DJ Irons to Konata Mumpfield. Zips lead 7-0 with 7:27 left in the first quarter.

Ohio State responds with a touchdown on its second drive. Kyle McCord’s shovel pass to Chris Olave goes five yards for a touchdown. Ohio State and Akron are tied 7-7 with 5:27 left in the first quarter. TreVeyon Henderson is also picking up where he left off last week after breaking the single-game rushing record for a freshman with 277 yards against Tulsa. Henderson has 60 yards rushing so far.

Ohio State records two sacks and the Buckeyes force Akron to punt.

Garrett Wilson takes a screen pass 57 yards inside the red zone. TreVeyon Henderson scores two plays later and the Buckeyes lead 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Ohio State goes 70 yards on 10 plays capped off with a 34-yard TD from McCord to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Buckeyes lead 21-7 with 10:23 left in the second quarter.

Cody Simon gets an interception for the Buckeyes. Ohio State has the ball at the Akron 37-yard line. TreVeyon Henderson scores another touchdown and the Buckeyes lead 28-7.

