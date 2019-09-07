Lifelong Buckeye fan cheers on Bearcat grandson in The ‘Shoe

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — “Yes, back to the buckeyes [tomorrow]. This is the weirdest thing to be in the stadium and rooting for somebody else but it’s a good thing, too,” said Jesse Van Fossen.

Van Fossen’s grandson, Ty, plays football for the University of Cincinnati and comes from a long line of collegiate athletes.

“I played for Ohio State back in ‘65, and we wanted to come and watch him run into The ‘Shoe,” Van Fossen reminisced. “I’ll tell ya… I just… I just swelled up pretty big.”

I told [Ty], this will be something you’ll never forget. It’s been 54 years, and when they run out I still get chills. Jesse Van Fossen

A Central Ohio native, Ty Van Fossen was a standout player at Columbus’ St. Francis De Sales.

“We went to all of the games and watched him mature and become a really good athlete,” his grandfather boasted. “Then, down at Cincinnati, and he’s still growing and still becoming better, so we’re looking for great things from him.”

Surrounded by his family, Ty’s mom and dad, two sisters, aunt and uncle, Jesse Van Fossen said he didn’t think he’d see the day when another Van Fossen would be playing at Ohio Stadium.

“Goosebumps on top of goosebumps. It was just fantastic. It really was,” he added.