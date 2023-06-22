PATASKALA, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s not very often a high schooler can claim the title of national champion. But recent Licking Heights graduate D.J. Fillmore is one of those rare exceptions.

The soon-to-be Ohio State Buckeye athlete took first place in long jump and third place in the 200-meter dash at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia this past weekend.

“Long jump I think I’ve always been pretty good at that,” Fillmore said with a smile.

But who could’ve guessed Fillmore, representing Licking County and central Ohio, would be a national champion at 18 years old?

“The long jump I wasn’t surprised,” D.J.’s father Dustin said.

Dustin Fillmore knew his son was special 10 years ago after he saw D.J.’s very first long jump.

“D.J. was jumping into the pit and I was like, ‘Huh. Do that again,'” Dustin said. “He ran and he jumped and I measured it and I was like, ‘Man you’re jumping like 10 feet at the age of eight!'”

“I grew up with people saying you could probably go to the Olympics long jumping,” D.J. said nonchalantly.

Those people might’ve been right. Against the best long jumpers in the United States, D.J. won the national title with a jump of 25 feet and four inches—a new personal record.

“You know how they say [college] freshman, they’re not supposed to be winning when they first get in, but now I feel like I can come in being a good contender,” D.J. said about his upcoming freshman year at OSU.

D.J.’s also a contender in the 200-meter dash where he finished third in the New Balance Nationals. That combination of sprinting and jumping is in D.J.’s DNA.

“I usually tell people he’s a hybrid between me and his mother ’cause I was a sprinter in college and his mother was a hurdler,” Dustin said.

D.J.’s mother is a retired military officer, so the Fillmores were always on the move living in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Indiana, eventually winding up in central Ohio before D.J.’s freshman year.

“Anywhere we really go I just kind of raised some eyebrows,” D.J. said.

D.J. and his brother, Jalynn, a rising junior at Licking Heights, raised eyebrows right after they moved to Pataskala.

“We were on this track [at Licking Heights] and we just moved into town,” Dustin said. “I ran into the Pick North coach and he was like, ‘Why would y’all move to Licking Heights?’ and I was like, ‘I don’t know anything about Ohio’ and I told him, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ I said, ‘They’re going to put Licking Heights on the map.'”