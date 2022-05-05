MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WCMH) — Licking Heights grad and former Ohio State Buckeye Ronnie Dawson is making his debut for the Cincinnati Reds who face the Milwaukee Brewers at 1:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The 26 year old was selected 62nd overall by the Houston Astros in the 2016 MLB Draft. He’s been through the minor league ranks for much of his career outside of three games for the Astros last season.

His minor league baseball stats are below:

2,055 at bats

509 hits

65 home runs

341 runs

98 stolen bases

.248 average