BALTIMORE, Ohio (WCMH) — Liberty Union pitcher Jacob Miller realized a lifelong dream Sunday night as the Miami Marlins picked him in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Miller entered the draft as the top-ranked prospect from Ohio and now has the option to join the Marlins straight out of high school after being selected 46th overall.

The 2022 Ohio Gatorade Player of the Year will need to decide whether he’ll turn pro or go to college and play for the Louisville Cardinals.

Louisville offered Miller a full scholarship before he began his high school baseball career and if he decides to play NCAA baseball, he will need to stay through his junior year or until he turns 21.

Miller went 15-2 during the past two seasons for Liberty Union and throws up to 99 miles per hour.

He helped lead the Lions in 2022 to its first appearance in a state tournament since 1964 where they fell in the state semifinals.