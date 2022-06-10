BALTIMORE, Ohio (WCMH) — Liberty Union’s baseball season came to an end Thursday in state semifinals.

It was the Lions first appearance in the state tournament since 1964 and a big reason for that run was Jacob Miller — the top ranked Major League Baseball prospect in Ohio.

Miller went 15-2 during the past two seasons and throws up to 99 miler per hour. If he does declare for the draft, he could become the first high school player from Ohio to be selected in the first round since Chad Billingsley in 2003!

“I mean it’s everyday I wake up or I go to bed I’m thinking about pitching in the big leagues,” Miller said.

The 2022 Ohio Gatorade Play of the Year has a scorching fastball and devastating curveball.

“I’m not focused on high school guys. I know any day of the week I can carve high school guys up,” he said. “All I think about is if there’s a big leaguer in the box, what am I going to do?”

It’s that mindset that’s helped him get this far.

“He knows what he wants out of his career,” said Liberty Union head coach Justin Miller (no relation). “He believes he belongs in the big leagues, that’s what his big dream has always been and he just continues to get better as a player.”

As a freshman, Miller was throwing in the low 90s. As a senior, he’s flirting with 100 mph, but the talent has been there for awhile.

“When I was 13 or 14 I realized I had a lot more talent than most kids,” Miller said.

The University of Louisville noticed that too and offered him a scholarship before his high school career ever began.

Miller says he compares himself to other major league pitchers, like Walker Buehler from the Dodgers, who have the same body frame as him.

“This guys is this big, he throws that hard. What does he do to his body, how does he use his body to get that much out of it?” Miller said about studying other pitchers.

Although he’s a student of the game, he always remembers it’s just a game.

“Any time you step on the field, you’re just there to have fun like you’re playing baseball,” Miller said. “A lot of people overthink stuff. You just can’t do that.”

With the MLB Draft a month away, Miller will need to decide whether he’ll play for the Cardinals or turn pro. If he goes to college, he”ll need to stay through his junior year or until he turns 21.