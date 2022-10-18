NEW YORK (AP/WJW) — Following a rainout Monday night, the decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees ended with a 5-1 Yankee victory.

New York’s Nestor Cortes started for the Yankees, and was able to get out of there quickly with one man left on base. Guardian’s starter Aaron Civale however, allowed two on base and DH Giancarlo Stanton hit a home run, moving the score to 3-0 in the first.

That was all she wrote for Civale, with Sam Hentges coming in from the bullpen to try and stop the bleeding.

The Guardians were not able to answer at the top of the second and the Yankees were promptly up to bat once more. Aaron Judge, who had previously struck out, showed why he was the home run king of the season, moving the score to 4-0.

Merwin Gonzalez had to come into left field for the Yankees following a collision that took Aaron Hicks out of the game in the top of the third. The Guardians were finally able to get on the board, with a sacrifice fly from Jose Ramirez that brought in Austin Hedges, bringing the score to 4-1.

Terry Francona continued to work his bullpen, bringing in Trevor Stephan at the bottom of the third, and he was able to keep New York at bay for two and a half innings, with score staying the same. James Karinchak took over pitching duties partway through the bottom of the fifth and allowed one run, bringing the score to 5-1.

At the top of the sixth, the Yankees brought in Jonathan Loáisiga to pitch to the Guardians and the team wasn’t able to capitalize with multiple men on base. Karinchak, too, was able to get out of the inning without a scratch.

#Guardians leave 2 on in the 6th.

Another inning wasted.



Cleveland is running out of outs…#Yankees leasing 5-1 in the bottom of the 6th…@fox8news #Postseason — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 18, 2022

With Cleveland unable to score in the seventh, Karinchak was taken out with a person aboard for closer Emmanuel Clase to come in at the bottom of the inning. Nothing took place and the score stayed the same.

#Guardians offense is pressing. Swinging early. No more long at-bats. Safe to say these young guys are feeling the pressure. It was bound to happen at some point.#Postseason @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 18, 2022

The eight inning saw the Yankees reaching for pitcher Cole Holmes, who was able to make quick work of the Guardians. Then Wandy Peralta came in for the ninth and even though two got on board, it wasn’t enough and the game ended at 5-1.

That’s all she wrote. New York wins Game 5, 5-1.



What a season!



No one expected/predicted #Guardians to make #Postseason, win the division let alone put #Yankees on the brink of elimination. Nothing to be ashamed of. Amazing season, @CleGuardians. 👏 Thx for the ride! @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) October 18, 2022

New York will now start the AL Championship Series at Houston on Wednesday night. First pitch is at 7:37 p.m. Cleveland’s season is now over.

See photos from today’s game below:

Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan (38) jokes around while warming up before Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Cleveland Guardians players warm up in the outfield before Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: Josh Naylor #22 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on prior to playing the New York Yankees in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Aaron Civale pauses before pitching against the New York Yankees during the first inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Cleveland Guardians Jose Ramirez follows through on a sacrifice fly to drive in Austin Hedges during the third inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: Trevor Stephan #37 of the Cleveland Guardians delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the fourth inning in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 18: Amed Rosario #1 of the Cleveland Guardians looks on from third base against the New York Yankees during the sixth inning in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Cleveland Guardians Austin Hedges celebrates with teammates after scoring against the New York Yankees during the third inning of Game 5 of an American League Division baseball series, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

After losing last week’s series opener, Cleveland won Games 2 and 3, overcoming a two-run deficit in the ninth inning to win Game 3 by 6-5. The Yankees won 4-2 on Sunday night in Cleveland to force the playoff back to New York.