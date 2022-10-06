CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCMH) – The Columbus Crew’s playoff chances remain fair, despite another late-game collapse, this time against Charlotte FC.

The Crew were unable to win two consecutive games for the first time this season but secured a point after escaping Charlotte with a 2-2 tie, eliminating Charlotte from playoff contention.

The tie forces the Crew into a must win or tie situation at Orlando this Sunday. Orlando sits in eighth place of the Eastern Conference with 45 points. The Crew are in seventh with 46.

The Charlotte game was originally scheduled for July 30 but was postponed due to inclement weather during the 16th minute.

Columbus (10-7-16) took a one goal lead on a 56-yard free kick by Lucas Zelarayan in the 36th minute and a 2-0 lead on a Luis Diaz goal in the 54th minute. Zelarayan’s boot was the longest goal recorded in the MLS in 12 years.

But Charlotte (13-17-3) bounced back four minutes later when Daniel Ross cut the lead in half and in the 94th minute Andre Shinyashiki’s shot snuck past Eloy Room.

With the goal occurring in stoppage time the Crew set an MLS record for most points dropped after the 90th minute (11).