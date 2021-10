COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine scored in overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the New York Islanders 3-2.

Laine’s wrist shot from the left circle that sent him tumbling to the ice won it. Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves and Cole Sillinger recorded his first NHL goal as Columbus improved to 3-1.

Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate an overtime goal against New York Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin in an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets won 3-2. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Elvis Merzlikins, left, makes a save as teammate Zach Werenski, right, and New York Islanders’ Kyle Palmieri look for the rebound during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Eric Robinson, right, carries the puck across the blue line past New York Islanders’ Casey Cizikas during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The Blue Jackets won 3-2 in overtime. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Columbus Blue Jackets’ Cole Sillinger celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

New York Islanders’ Cal Clutterbuck, left, and Columbus Blue Jackets’ Gregory Hofmann work along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)