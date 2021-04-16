Kyle Young will return to Ohio State for one more season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State senior Kyle Young announced he will return to the Buckeyes for one more season. The NCAA gave an extra year of eligibility for all student athletes during the 2020-21 calendar year due to the pandemic.

Young missed Ohio State’s first round defeat to Oral Roberts in the NCAA Tournament after suffering a concussion against Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals. That was Young’s second concussion in less than three weeks after he also suffered one against Michigan in the fourth to last game of the regular season.

During the 2020-21 season, Young ranked second on the team in rebounds (5.5 per game), fifth in points (8.6 per game) and fifth in minutes (26.3 per game).

Young returns to Columbus with plenty of questions about who will be on the team. Forward E.J. Liddell and guard Duane Washington Jr. both entered the NBA Draft in recent weeks but both players also maintained their college eligibility, so they could be back in Columbus next season.

Young provides a level of physicality and intuition that’s hard to replace, so his return is welcomes news for OSU head coach Chris Holtmann. Ohio State is also hoping to get another physical presence to Columbus in Efton Reid, a five-star center from Florida who ranks as the No. 3 player in the state and is a consensus top 25 player for the high school Class of 2021.

Reid is deciding between OSU, Florida State, Virginia, Pittsburgh and NC State.