Kyle Young will miss OSU’s road game at Michigan State due to a concussion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kyle Young will miss Ohio State’s road game at Michigan State on Thursday due to a concussion, OSU head coach Chris Holtmann announced during his pregame press conference Wednesday.

“Kyle Young will be out with a concussion for the game. It’s significant,” Holtmann said. “There’s no minimizing the hit to our depth and team.”

Young’s head collided with a Michigan player late in the Buckeyes 92-87 loss to to the No. 3 Wolverines on Sunday. Despite the loss, Ohio State remained as the 4th ranked team in the country.

The Spartans (12-9) are having an average season for their standards, but are coming off their biggest win of the season upsetting No. 5 Illinois 81-72 on Tuesday.

OSU’s loss to Michigan snapped the Buckeyes seven-game win streak, but they still carry a six-game road win streak as they travel to East Lansing.

Tip off is set for 9:00 p.m.