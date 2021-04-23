Kyle Young explains why he returning to Ohio State for a fifth season

Ohio State’s Kyle Young saves the ball from going out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wisconsin Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State men’s basketball player Kyle Young took advantage of the NCAA offering student-athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic when he announced last week he would return for a fifth season.

Young suffered a concussion in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals, causing him to miss the last three games of the season, including the Buckeyes’ first-round NCAA Tournament loss to Oral Roberts. The concussion was Young’s second in less than three weeks after he also suffered one against Michigan in the fourth to last game of the regular season.

On Friday, Young spoke to members of the media for the first time about his decision to return.

“I just want to experience a full year, more normal, you know, without COVID,” Young said. “It’s really about having another year to play for Buckeye Nation.”

During the 2020-21 season, Young ranked second on the team in rebounds (5.5 per game), fifth in points (8.6 per game) and fifth in minutes (26.3 per game).

Young’s role may change next season, especially with OSU landing Indiana graduate transfer Joey Brunk, who originally played at Butler under Buckeyes coach Chris Holtmann.

“We don’t know exactly how things are going to look, but I plan to keep developing my game,” Young said.

One of the biggest unknowns about next season is whether it will include E.J. Liddell and Duane Washington Jr., who both declared for the NBA draft while maintaining their college eligibility.

The Buckeyes are also waiting on a decision from five-star center Efton Reid, who’s deciding among OSU, Pittsburgh, Florida State, Virginia and North Carolina State. Reid is the No. 3 prospect in Florida and the No. 3 center in the country for the class of 2021, according to 247Sports. ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports rank Reid as a top-25 prospect for the incoming group of college freshman.

Young earned his bachelor’s degree and started his master’s degree in sports management last year. He said he will have his master’s by the end of summer or early in the fall.