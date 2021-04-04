Kyle Snyder qualifies for Olympics by beating fellow Buckeye Kollin Moore

FORT WORTH, Texas (WCMH) — Former Buckeye Kyle Snyder will defend his gold medal after beating Kollin Moore, a fellow OSU grad, on Saturday to qualify for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. This will be Snyder’s second time competing at the Olympics.

Snyder beat Moore in a best-of-three match in the 97-kilogram weight class taking the first match 10-0 and the second match 5-1.

Snyder won gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero becoming the youngest Olympic wrestling champion in United States history.

The Woodbine, Maryland native was a three-time Big Ten champion and a three-time NCAA champion and posted a 75-5 record during his four years at Ohio State.

Moore ended his college career with 110 wins and only 11 losses highlighted by a perfect 27-0 senior season, which was cut short before the NCAA Tournament due to the pandemic.

The Olympics start July 23 on NBC.