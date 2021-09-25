Kyle McCord starting at QB in Ohio State’s game against Akron

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — True freshman Kyle McCord will start at quarterback for Ohio State in Saturday night’s game against Akron. The Buckeyes host the Zips at 7:40 p.m.

McCord is just the fourth true freshman to start at quarterback in Ohio State history and the first since Braxton Miller in 2011.

Kyle’s parents, Derek and Stacy McCord, spoke with NBC4 just hours before the game, which you can watch in the video player above.

Coach Ryan Day announced C.J. Stroud will be used on an “emergency basis” as he continues to deal with a shoulder injury.

McCord was picked to start over redshirt freshman Jack Miller III.

