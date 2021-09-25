K’Vaughan Pope storms off field during Ohio State-Akron game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Big Ten Network, which is carrying Ohio State’s game against Akron, showed Buckeyes linebacker K’Vaughan Pope storming off the field in the middle of the game.

Lettermen Row reporter Austin Ward reported Pope was told by coaches to leave the Ohio State sideline after becoming visibly upset for not getting to come on the field for a play.

He has now been told to leave the Ohio State sideline and C.J. Barnett is taking him to the locker room. This is absolutely wild. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) September 26, 2021

The Big Ten Network showed Pope running up the Ohio State tunnel toward the locker room. Minutes later Pope sent an vulgar tweet expressing his unhappiness with the team. He has since deleted the tweet but left a separate one up that reads “good lucc to my teammates.”

good lucc to my teammates 💯 — K’Vaughan Pope (@VonP04) September 26, 2021

Pope’s likely departure from the team comes just a few days after fellow senior linebacker Dallas Gant entered the transfer portal.

This is a developing story.