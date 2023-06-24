COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Kingdom Summer League will tip off its 10th season Sunday, June 25.

Northland High School boys basketball coach Tihon Johnson began the league to celebrate the basketball tradition in Columbus and expanded the league last summer by starting a youth basketball camp.

“I just always have loved [basketball] since I was born pretty much,” said 12-year-old Deloni Pughsley who’s one of the highest-rated middle school players in the country.

“I love the culture here and we get better too,” he said. “We get better, we grow, we get stronger, faster, everything you need to be a good basketball.”

“Sports is all about leadership,” Deloni’s father Lemar Pughsley said. “I think this gives him a perfect opportunity to lead people and constantly talking to people which is going to sharpen him ultimately.”

The Kingdom Camp goes four nights a week: two for high schoolers and two for middle schoolers where more than 100 campers receive basketball training, mentorship and a daily meal.

“Just to be candid there is so much crime and opportunities to get into the streets and do, you know, nonsense,” Johnson said. “This is a perfect outlet. We are able to feed them. We are able to teach them the game and teach them life lessons.”

The motto of the Kingdom League is spread love

“How you do anything is how you do everything,” said Damon Dillard, a former Capital University basketball player.

Dillard is now a successful businessman in central Ohio and spent his time this week teaching local kids the business of how to present themselves.

“It’s important to understand what a brand truly is,” he said. “These kids are able to monetize because of social media now. I think it’s an incredible opportunity, but understanding that where much is given, much is required.”

It all links back to heart of what the Kingdom League provides—games played by local heroes to inspire the next generation, both on and off the court.