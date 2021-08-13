Kevin Wilson: Ohio State offense ‘very talented, still developing’ in fall camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson provided an update on the Buckeyes offense after thier second week of fall camp practices.

Wilson did not give any insight into who will be the starting quarterback, but he did say the offense will need to change a bit with the departure of Justin Fields.

“Quarterback is not at athletic as Justin, so maybe not running as much quarterback. They all can run just maybe not as pure a runner or as athletic a runner as Justin was,” Wilson said.

Wilson says he doesn’t yet know what the identity of the offense will be and that’s not just because a starting quarterback hasn’t been named.

“We’re talking about where the quarterbacks are, we come out of this week and next week [you want to know] can we get a feel for . . . where can you hang your hat?” Wilson said.

Whoever wins the starting job comes in with zero games started, so it’ll be important for Ohio State to establish the run game earlier than last year.

“It took a little time [last year] to get going but now same deal,” Wilson said. “We’ve got Master [Teague] back, but Miyan hadn’t played that much . . . so it’ll be interesting to see: Does the running game take off? Maybe it can.”

Ohio State must find a way to replace Trey Sermon who was coming into his own late in the season. So far Wilson has been impressed with the younger backs.

“I know coach Alford has confidence in what Miyan [Williams] can do,” Wilson said. “Marcus Crowley has come on and had a nice preseason camp, Evan Pryor is actually looking really good and gaining, TreVeyon’s a great young player and you’ve got Master that’s a veteran, so it’s a deep room. It’s a good room.”

But how the running backs do always starts up front where the Buckeyes have been experimenting with a much different starting five, including moving All-American tackle Thayer Munford to guard, putting guard Dawand Jones at tackle and putting tackle Paris Johnson Jr. at guard.

“I think we’re trying to get in position where Thayer can play left guard or [left] tackle, Paris can play right guard or right tackle,” Wilson said. “Maybe that’s part of the process where those second tackles are those talented guards.”

The other position Wilson was asked most about was tight end where he gained two Buckeyes who played other positions when they came to Columbus. Gee Scott Jr. switched from receiver while Cade Stover transitioned away from the defensive line.

“Gee hadn’t done a lot of blocking or Cade [either] having played running back, but they played a lot of ball, so they understand concepts and they understand defense,” Wilson said. “It’s one of the hardest positions to develop but our guys embrace it and there are going to be some good players in that group.”

Finding out what and who works best will continue Saturday, August 14 when the Buckeyes scrimmage each other to wrap up the second full week of fall camp. That scrimmage will not be accessible to the media or public.