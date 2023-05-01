LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WCMH) — The positions are set for the horses in Saturday’s running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville on NBC4.

The post positions were drawn for the 20 horses that will be running in the 149th “Run for the Roses” that starts the 2023 Triple Crown season. According to the Derby’s website, the Todd Pletcher trained horse Forte is the opening favorite with two-time Belmont Stakes winner Irad Ortiz Jr. as the jockey.

Last year, the Kentucky Derby had a stunning upset when three-year-old colt Rich Strike, who was jockeyed by Sonny Leon, won the race as a late addition on Saturday after another horse that was drawn scratched out. At closing odds of 80-1, Rich Strike’s win is the second-longest odds victory in Kentucky Derby history.

2023 Kentucky Derby Lineup

Opening odds listed per Kentucky Derby’s website

Hit Show (30-1) Verifying (15-1) Two Phil’s (12-1) Confidence Game (20-1) Tapit Trice (5-1) Kingsbarns (12-1) Reincarnate (50-1) Mage (15-1) Skinner (20-1) Practical Move (10-1) Disarm (30-1) Jace’s Road (15-1) Sun Thunder (50-1) Angel of Empire (8-1) Forte (3-1) Raise Cain (50-1) Derma Sotogake (10-1) Rocket Can (15-1) Lord Miles (30-1) Continuar (50-1)

Coverage of the 149th Kentucky Derby will be exclusively on NBC4 from 12 to 7 p.m.