LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WCMH) — The positions are set for the horses in Saturday’s running of the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Race coverage will begin at May 7 at 2:30pm on NBC4.

The current favorite is Zandon (3-1), a colt who was drawn in the 10th post and will be jockeyed by 2019 Derby winner Flavien Prat.

Race coverage for the first leg of the Triple Crown will begin at 2:30pm on NBC4 with the race expected to begin just before 7:00pm.

All odds as of May 2 and from Kentucky Derby.

1 – Mo Donegal (10-1)

2 – Happy Jack (30-1)

3 – Epicenter (7-2)

4 – Summer Is Tomorrow (30-1)

5 – Smile Happy (20-1)

6 – Messier (8-1)

7 – Crown Pride (20-1)

8 – Charge It (20-1)

9 – Tiz The Bomb (30-1)

10 – Zandon (3-1)

11 – Pioneer Of Medina (30-1)

12 – Taiba (12-1)

13 – Simplification (20-1)

14 – Barber Road (30-1)

15 – White Abarrio (10-1)

16 – Cyberknife (20-1)

17 – Classic Causeway (30-1)

18 – Tawny Port (30-1)

19 – Zozos (20-1)

20 – Ethereal Road (30-1)