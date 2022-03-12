CLEVELAND (AP) — Malique Jacobs scored 19 points and Sincere Carry added 16, sending Kent State to its 14th straight win and into the championship of the Mid-American Conference tournament with a 67-61 victory over Ohio in the semifinals.

The Golden Flashes will face bitter rival Akron in the title game with the winner getting the league’s automatic NCAA bid.

The fourth-seeded Zips advanced by upsetting top-seeded Toledo 70-62 in the other semifinal. Kent State won both regular-season games against Akron.

Ben Vander Plas scored 20 and Mark Sears 15 for the defending champion Bobcats.