Keith Byars inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Former Ohio State running back Keith Byars was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday. Byars was a Heisman runner-up in 1984 and a first-team All-American.

The four-year Buckeye played from 1982 to 1985 with his most memorable season coming in 1984. As a junior, he rushed for 1,764 yards (fifth most in school history) while racking up 2,441 all-purpose yards, which remains an Ohio State single-season record and ranks fourth all-time in the Big Ten.

Byars missed most of his senior season due to injury, but his 46 rushing touchdowns remains second most in school history. He’s now the 26th Ohio State Buckeye to be elected to the College Football Hall of Fame.