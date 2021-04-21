Justin Fields managing epilepsy, according to NFL Network

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The NFL Network is reporting former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is managing epilepsy, a neurological disorder that can cause seizures.

OSU QB Justin Fields has confirmed to NFL teams during the pre-draft process that he is managing epilepsy – a neurological disorder that can cause seizures, per me and @TomPelissero. It has not affected football & doctors believe he’ll outgrow it as his other family members have. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2021

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero from the NFL Network say Fields has confirmed to NFL teams during the pre-draft process that he has been managing epilepsy. They also report the disorder has not affected Fields’ playing and that doctors believe he will outgrow it like other members of his family have.

Fields is waiting to see where he’ll be selected in the NFL Draft, which starts April 29 in Cleveland. Fields took part in a second Pro Day last week in front of eight NFL teams, including the New York Jets, the San Francisco 49ers and the Atlanta Falcons who own the 2nd, 3rd and 4th overall picks, respectively.