Justin Fields makes history in 40-yard dash at Ohio State’s Pro Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is taking part in Ohio State’s Pro Day right now and just made history. Fields ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds, the second-fastest time for a soon-to-be first round quarterback since 2006. Only Robert Griffin III ran it faster with a time of 4.41.

Justin Fields was MOVING 💨



He ran 4.44u at Ohio State Pro Day.



(via @NFLBrasil) pic.twitter.com/NnCEJuJC4V — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2021

Fields showed he can do more than run fast and made some jaw-dropping throws at Pro Day as well.

.@justnfields aced his @OhioStateFB Pro Day.



Check out the arm strength and accuracy on these throws. 😳 pic.twitter.com/FdeVz87yEF — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 30, 2021

Fields is hoping to be selected in the top five of the NFL Draft, which starts April 29. The top four teams in the NFL Draft are all projected to take a QB, including Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars who will undoubtedly take Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

The New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons round out the top four, respectively. All three teams are in the market for a quarterback, especially the 49ers who traded up with the Miami Dolphins to snag the third pick.

First Round Quarterbacks

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

Justin Fields, Ohio State

Zach Wilson, BYU

Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Mac Jones, Alabama

The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and New England Patriots will also be in the market for a quarterback with the Panthers picking 8th, Broncos picking 9th and Patriots picking 15th.