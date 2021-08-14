Justin Fields impresses in Chicago Bears preseason debut

CHICAGO (WCMH) — Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields had an impressive preseason debut with the Chicago Bears completing 14-of-20 passes for 142 yards, one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown in two quarters against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

Fields’ first touchdown came in the third quarter on a seven-yard run to cap off an eight-play, 81-yard drive.

The next drive for Fields was just as successful with the Bears going seven plays for 71 yards, culminating in a 30-yard touchdown pass to former Steeler Jesse James.

The performance by Fields gained attention from four-time NBA champion LeBron James who keeps a close relationship with Fields and the Ohio State football team.

Fields, who led the Buckeyes to a national championship appearance last year, was drafted 11th overall by the Bears who traded up nine spots to select Fields.

Fields signed a four-year contract with the Bears on June 12 and is practicing with the second team for now behind veteran Andy Dalton who signed a one-year contract in March.

Fields is the highest Ohio State quarterback selected since 1982 when the Baltimore Colts selected Art Schlichter with the No. 4 overall pick. Dwayne Haskins was the 15th overall pick in 2019 and now plays for the Steelers.

