Justin Fields holds second Pro Day at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has another chance to showcase his abilities Wednesday and improve his draft stock when he takes part in a second Pro Day at Ohio State.

Fields will take part in throwing drills in front of representatives from seven teams and NFL coaches will run the workout, according to Albert Breer. OSU cornerback Shaun Wade will also take part in the Pro Day.

I'm told the Lions, picking seventh, are also sending a couple guys down to see Fields throw. So picks 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, and 15 repped.



Perhaps the most important team in attendance is the San Francisco 49ers who hold the No. 3 pick. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch opted to go to Alabama quarterback Mac Jones’ Pro Day on March 30 instead of watching Fields that day.

Right behind the 49ers with the No. 4 pick is the Atlanta Falcons who are sending three different representatives than the first time they saw Fields perform. The Falcons are sending QB coach Charles London, wide receiver coach Dave Brock and a college scout, according to Albert Breer.

Breer is also reporting that the Patriots, who own the No. 15 pick, are sending some of their most important personnel: offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, assistant director of player personnel Dave Ziegler and national scout Matt Groh.

Fields impressed many coaches, general managers and scouts at his first Pro Day when he ran a 4.44 40-yard dash and made some challenging throws down the field.

The Jets will also be at Fields’ Pro Day but they are expected to take BYU’s Zach Wilson with the No. 2 pick. The Panthers will be in attendance as well but they recently traded with the New York Jets for former No. 3 overall pick in QB Sam Darnold. The Broncos have an outside shot of drafting Fields if the top four teams pass on him, but they also have a young QB in Drew Lock.