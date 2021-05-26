Jordan Spieth headlines latest group to join Memorial Tournament field

DALLAS, TX – MAY 20: Jordan Spieth reacts after making a birdie on the first green during the final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest Golf Club on May 20, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Jordan Spieth headlines the latest group of players to join the field at the Memorial Tournament, which takes places June 3-6.

Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland were also part of the latest group announced to play in the tournament.

Other notable players who already committed to playing at Muirfield Village include 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama, No. 2 ranked Justin Thomas, 2020 Memorial Tournament winner Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau.

Spieth has never won the Memorial Tournament and finished tied for 13th in 2020 shooting 3 over par.

Pairings for the 2021 Memorial Tournament will be available beginning the week of May 31.