Joonas Korpisalo will miss rest of Blue Jackets’ season with lower body injury

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2020, file photo, Columbus Blue Jackets’ Joonas Korpisalo plays against the Ottawa Senators during an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio. “I don’t profess to know or want to know about goalies. I just want them to stop the puck,” Columbus coach John Tortorella said of having to decide between Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins, who have both missed time due to injury this season. “We’re going to wing it.”(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will miss the rest of the season with a lower body injury. He suffered the injury in the third period of Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.

In his sixth season in the NHL, Korpisalo had nine wins, 13 losses, made 808 saves and allowed 96 goals. Korpisalo, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the third round in 2012, split playing time with Elvis Merzlikins during the 2021 season.

Korpisalo’s save percentage of .894% ranked tied for 69th in the entire NHL this season. Merzlikins ranks 37th with a save percentage of .910%.

The Blue Jackets have made several trades this season, including the departure of David Savard and captain Nick Foligno.

Korpisalo or Merzlikins may not both be back next season as the Jackets will undoubtedly make more offseason moves. Only six games remain in the regular season for Columbus, which is mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.