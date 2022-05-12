DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Jon Rahm and Hideki Matsuyama, who each won their first major title last year and are past winners of the Memorial Tournament, are set to compete in the 47th edition of the Memorial Tournament.

The Memorial Tournament is May 30–June 5 at the Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Rahm won the Memorial Tournament in 2020 and was on pace to win it a second year in a row after leading by six strokes entering the final round on Sunday. But as he was walking off the course following his third round performance, Rahm learned he tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw from competition.

Patrick Cantlay went on to beat Collin Morikawa in a playoff to win the Memorial.

Matsuyama won Jack Nicklaus’ tournament in 2014 and is also the 2021 Masters champion.

In additional Tournament news, the Captains Club has chosen World Golf Hall of Fame member and golf pioneer Charlie Sifford as a 2022 Memorial Tournament Honoree alongside two-time Masters winner Ben Crenshaw. Sifford is the 80th individual selected to receive the prestigious honor that will be posthumously presented during the annual Honoree Ceremony on Wednesday, June 1, at Muirfield Village Golf Club.