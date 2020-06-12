John Tortorella speaks about social injustice, importance of listening to his players

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella spoke exclusively with NBC4 about the importance of combating social injustices and being more than just a hockey coach to his players.

“People have their rights. People deserve to be treated fairly,” Tortorella said. “I have to be willing to give them that time and not be that coach [who says] ‘Let’s just worry about today’s practice. Let’s worry about hockey.’ Can’t go about it that way.”

Tortorella mentioned his children, a son who’s an Army Ranger and a daughter who’s a school teacher, when speaking about those who have a responsibility to develop people.

“One of the things I enjoy most, and I talked to my daughter and son about, my son’s a leader of men and my daughter is a school teacher, you’re developing people,” Tortorella said. “That’s a very important thing right now.”

Training camps for the NHL begin July 10.

The Blue Jackets are set to play the Toronto Maple Leafs in a best-of-five game opening round playoff series. 10 cities, including Columbus, are under consideration to host the playoffs with one hub city for the Eastern Conference Playoffs and one hub city for the Western Conference playoffs.