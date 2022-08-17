CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Following the Reds 1-0 win over the Phillies on Wednesday, first baseman Joey Votto revealed he will have season-ending surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.

Votto said he originally injured the shoulder in 2015.

“I’ve been able to play through it and only the past three-four months or so has it been painful to the point where it’s, without getting into specifics, difficult to lift, hurts to sleep,” Votto said. “You know I’m not sure if it’s affected my performance. I can’t say that. I don’t want to make an excuse but surgery is necessary.”

Votto says he will have surgery Friday and it will take six months to rehab.