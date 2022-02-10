CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Joe Burrow has been named the AP Comeback Player of the Year after leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl one year after tearing his ACL in week 10 of his rookie season.

You can watch Super Bowl LVI between the Bengals and Rams this Sunday on NBC4.

In his second year in the NFL, Burrow threw for a team record 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns while leading Cincinnati to its first playoff win in 31 years and first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

Burrow earned 28 votes from a nationwide panel of media who regularly cover the NFL, with Dallas QB Dak Prescott receiving 21 and Chargers safety Derwin James getting the other vote.

Joey Franchise

Broke franchise record for passing yards in a season

Broke franchise record for passing TDs in a season

#1 in completion percentage (70.4%)

Most 300-yard games this season (six)

#1 in yards per attempt (8.9)

Burrow’s dynamic receiver Ja’Marr Chase also took home hardware as the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.