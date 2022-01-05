CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback Joe Burrow told reporters Wednesday he will sit out Sunday’s game at Cleveland to rest ahead of the playoffs.

The Bengals clinched the AFC North title last week with a thrilling 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Burrow aggravated his knee in the game and had to come out for the final two plays, which were a kneel down and a spike by backup Brandon Allen to set up the game-winning field goal.

Burrow said his knee is “sore but not bad . . . I could play if I needed to.”

He told CBS after the game he first injured his knee in the Bengals’ loss to the Chargers on Dec. 5.

The Bengals currently have six players on the reserve/COVID list:

RB Joe Mixon

S Vonn Bell

LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

DE Trey Hendrickson

C Trey Hopkins

G Quinton Spain