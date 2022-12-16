CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Joe Burrow will soon be involved in more than one professional organization.

Burrow and his parents, Jimmy and Robin, announced Friday they have become founding partners in the Pro Volleyball Federation — an upstart professional women’s volleyball league.

The indoor league will begin in February 2024 for several teams across North America. The Pro Volleyball Foundation says it will have eight to 10 initial teams during the inaugural season.

“My family and I are thrilled to put our support behind this great opportunity for world-class volleyball athletes,” Burrow said in a statement. “No one ever achieves greatness without first being provided an opportunity. Pro Volleyball Federation is opening the door, and we are excited to see these athletes chase their dreams and goals.”

Super Bowl champion and recently named UAB football head coach Trent Dilfer is also a Founding Partner in Pro Volleyball Federation.

PVF also announced that DP Fox Sports & Entertainment, and its chairman Dan DeVos, would be the league’s first team ownership group. DeVos’ company will operate a team in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The DeVos family also owns the NBA’s Orlando Magic, the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and DeVos is a limited partner in the Chicago Cubs.