COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his family are founding partners of the Pro Volleyball Federation and will now be part of the ownership group for its Columbus team.

The league said Monday morning that Burrow and his parents, Jimmy and Robin, will be part of the ownership group for the Columbus Fury. The family announced last year they would become founding partners for the PVF, which begins its inaugural season with seven teams in January.

“We are thrilled to add another layer of involvement in Pro Volleyball Federation with our new role with the Columbus Fury,” said Jimmy Burrow, who also serves as director of brand advancement for PVF. “Robin and I have made Ohio home, and Joe grew up in Ohio, so being able to be a part of Ohio’s Pro Volleyball Federation team is a natural fit for us.”

Joe Burrow, an Athens native and a former Ohio State quarterback, is among multiple high-profile owners in the league that includes three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings and hip-hop star Jason Derulo. The PVF said additional members of the Fury’s ownership group will be announced later.

The Fury’s first match will be on Jan. 25 at the Grand Rapids Rise. Columbus will play the Omaha Supernovas at Nationwide Arena on Feb. 21 for its inaugural home game.

