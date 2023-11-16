See an earlier report on the Big Ten’s punishment of Michigan in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Michigan has decided to accept the punishment that the Big Ten gave its football program, meaning that when the Wolverines play Ohio State, they won’t have their coach on the sideline.

The university on Thursday withdrew its legal challenge to a punishment that prohibited coach Jim Harbaugh from being with the team or on the sideline on game days the rest of the regular season. The Big Ten handed down the punishment last Friday, and Michigan immediately challenged it, with a court scheduling a hearing for this Friday.

A statement from the Big Ten on Thursday said Michigan withdrew its legal challenge. A statement from Michigan was not immediately available.

Harbaugh was absent Saturday from a 24-15 win over Penn State. He’ll also miss a game Saturday at Maryland and the season-ending home game Nov. 25 against Ohio State. In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, the Buckeyes were ranked second and the Wolverines third.

The punishment is fallout from a scouting scandal where the Big Ten singled out Harbaugh even though it found no evidence he knew about it. A former Wolverines staff member, Connor Stalions, developed a system where he and others attended the games of future opponents, most likely to learn their method for signaling in plays from the sideline. Although sign-stealing is not prohibited in college football, in-person scouting is.

Harbaugh said this week that if he were unable to be at the Maryland game that offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore would be acting coach, just as he was for the Penn State game.