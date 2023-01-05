ANN ARBOR, Michigan (WCMH) — In a Twitter post released Thursday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said he ‘expects’ to be the Wolverines coach in 2023.

Reports swirled around that Harbaugh would consider taking a job in the NFL after Michigan lost 51-45 to TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday.

Harbaugh has led Michigan to back-to-back appearances in the CFP, two-straight Big Ten Championships and arguably most importantly back-to-back wins over Ohio State.

“As I stated in December, while no one knows what the future holds, I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023. I have spoken with President Santa Ono and Athletic Director Warde Manuel and appreciate their support of me and our program. Our mission as Wolverines continues, and we are preparing for the 2023 season with great passion and enthusiasm. As our legendary coach Bo Schembechler said… ‘Those who stay will be champions.’” Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football coach