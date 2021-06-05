Jerome boys, Coffman girls win first lacrosse state championships

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Dublin Coffman girls and Dublin Coffman boys lacrosse teams made history Saturday when both teams won their first state championship in program history.

Both games were instant classic with the Shamrocks beating New Albany 13-12 on a game-winning shot by freshman Ava Westmeyer as time expired. In the late game, Jerome held off a furious comeback from Upper Arlington to beat the Golden bears after a goal from senior Carter Barco with 28 seconds left in the game.

The end of both of those games can be seen in the videos below.

Dublin Coffman beat New Albany on a game winning shot at the buzzer to win the D1 state championship! Freshman Ava Westmeyer scored as time expired to give the Shamrocks their 1st state title. @coffmanrocks @CoffmanGirlsLax pic.twitter.com/pqKcvHjayW — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) June 6, 2021