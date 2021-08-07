OSU’s Kyle Snyder takes silver in men’s freestyle wrestling final

The Russian Olympic Committee’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev defeated American Kyle Snyder 6-3 in the men’s freestyle 97-kilogram final.

Snyder was the Olympic gold medalist at 97kg in 2016 and is a two-time world champion. Sadulaev was the Olympic gold medalist at 86kg in 2016 and is a four-time world champion.

Sadulaev led 6-0 in the final minute. Snyder scored two on a takedown and one on a step-out to make it 6-3 before Sadulaev held on.

Cuba’s Reineris Salas defeated Azerbaijan’s Sharif Sharifov for bronze. Salas, 34, had never won a world title or an Olympic medal. Sharifov, 32, won Olympic gold in the 84kg category at the 2012 London Olympics and earned bronze at 86kg in 2016.

In the other bronze medal match, Italy’s Abraham Canyedo Ruano defeated Turkey’s Suleyman Karadeniz 6-2.