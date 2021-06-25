Ohio State shot putter Adelaide Aquilla qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

EUGENE, Ore. (WCMH) — Ohio State junior Adelaide Aquilla qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after finishing third in the shot put finals at the U.S. Olympics Trials on Thursday.

Aquilla’s best throw in the finals came on her first of five attempts, which sailed 18.95 meters, or 62 feet 2¼ inches.

EUGENE, OREGON – JUNE 24: Adelaide Aquilla and Raven Saunders hug after competing in the Women’s Shot Put Finals on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Aquilla qualified for the finals in the shot put by finishing fifth overall in the first round Thursday afternoon with a best throw of 18.61m / 61-0¾.

Ohio State track and field will be represented by two athletes in Tokyo as Aquilla joins Christina Clemons, a 2012 graduate and two-time NCAA champion who qualified for her first Olympic Games by finishing third in the 100-meter hurdles.

This is the first time Ohio State women’s track and field has had two U.S. Olympians in the same year.