Parade of athletes underway at Tokyo Games opening

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Jessica Rossi and Elia Viviani of Team Italy during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The parade of athletes at the opening ceremony for the Tokyo Olympics has started.

Organizers expect about 5,700 athletes to take part in the parade. Some will skip it because of early competitions on Saturday or to avoid risk of exposure to the coronavirus. And this parade differs from most others in the past because the nations are being spaced out — a nod to social distancing.

Argentina giving me life right now! #Tokyo2020 — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) July 23, 2021

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Team Argentina pose for a photo during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Yeah, we expected a little more from Italy's outfit. Thumbs down. #Tokyo2020 — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) July 23, 2021

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Jessica Rossi and Elia Viviani of Team Italy lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Fanny pack and shorts? Ukraine gets it. It's hot and humid here in Tokyo! — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) July 23, 2021

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Olena Kostevych and Bogdan Nikishin of Team Ukraine lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Hundreds of volunteers are on the stadium floor as well to greet the athletes as they walk through. Many athletes are waving; others are capturing their entrance on their phone cameras.

Moments before the parade, a wooden set of Olympic rings was displayed at the center of the stadium in a nod to the 1964 Tokyo Games. There, athletes from around the world were asked to bring seeds that could be planted and become trees.

Moments from the parade of nations

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Nigora Tursunkulova and Bakhodir Jarolov of Team Uzbekistan lead their team during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Ting Zhu and Shuai Zhao of Team China lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Kyrgyzstan’s flag bearer Denis Petrashov leads the delegation during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony’s parade of athletes, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 23, 2021. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Mercy Moim and Andrew Amonde of Team Kenya during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Andri Eleftheriou and Milan Trajkovic of Team Cyprus during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Australia’s athlete poses for pictures while parading during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Tanja Frank and Thomas Zajac of Team Austria lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Yaime Perez and Mijain Lopez Nunez of Team Cuba during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Members of Netherlands’ delegation parade during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada’s flag bearers Nathan Hirayama (2R) and Miranda Ayim parade during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP) (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

Angola’s flag bearer Natalia Santos leads the delegation during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony’s parade of athletes, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 23, 2021. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias of Team Greece lead their teammates out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Hannah Mills and Mohamed Sbihi of Team Great Britain leads their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Flag bearers Hanna Minenko and Yakov Toumarkin of Team Israel lead their team during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Iran’s delegation enters the Olympic Stadium during Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games opening ceremony’s parade of athletes, in Tokyo on July 23, 2021. (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY / various sources / AFP) (Photo by HANNAH MCKAY/AFP via Getty Images)

Wood from 160 pines and spruces, seeds that came from Canada, Ireland and Northern Europe, were used to build the set of Olympic rings displayed Friday.

The opening ceremony began with a single female athlete at the center of the stadium, kneeling. As she stood, the shadow behind her took the shape of a seedling, growing as she walked. A number of athletes were featured in a video that started with the moment Tokyo won the Olympic bid in 2013, then eventually to images of a world silenced by the pandemic.

Moments from the opening ceremony

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: The Olympic Rings are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Olympic rings are formed during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Performers are seen during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Performers in action during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: A performer in action during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Thomas Bach, IOC President waves as Emperor Naruhito, President of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games looks on during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: The Japan Flag is raised as the national anthem is sung during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Supporters standing outside take pictures of the fireworks lighting up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Philip FONG / AFP) (Photo by PHILIP FONG/AFP via Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: The Japanese flag is carried onto the stage during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Performers are seen during the light show in the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Performers dance during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: A performer is seen acting during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: Fireworks explode during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: U.S. First Lady, Jill Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are seen prior to the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Dylan Martinez – Pool/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 23: A detailed view of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Logo prior to the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

A police officer stands guard outside the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by Behrouz MEHRI / AFP) (Photo by BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images)

An overview shows the Tokyo 2020 emblem and the stage ahead of the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021. (Photo by François-Xavier MARIT / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images)

Then came the fireworks, a 20-second blast of light — as if to say these Olympics have finally emerged from dark times.

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach arrived for the opening ceremony. Naruhito attended the 1964 Tokyo Olympics as a 4-year-old, watching the marathon and equestrian events. Bach won a gold medal in fencing at the 1976 Montreal Games.

They were followed by a delegation chosen to carry the Japanese flag into the stadium, before the host nation’s national anthem was performed by singer Misia.

Tributes were paid to those lost during the pandemic, and the Israeli delegation that was killed at the Munich Games in 1972. A moment of silence was offered inside the stadium.

The Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony began 364 days behind the original schedule and with a very different feel than what was originally intended before the pandemic changed everything.

The Olympic Stadium is largely empty. The Tokyo 2020 souvenir store outside the front gates is closed. But that doesn’t mean fans have stayed away. Hundreds of fans gathered outside the gates and along the sidewalks of closed streets, waving at any person with an Olympic credential or any vehicle that went by with an Olympic logo.

Track and field events will be held in the stadium later in these games. The track itself is covered by a large black tarp for the opening ceremony and the infield is covered with a white tarp, one where graphics will be displayed over the course of the evening.

Some dignitaries and invited guests will be in the stadium seats, including U.S. first lady Jill Biden. Many remaining seats are being filled by placards.