Matt Barnes’ Olympics 2020 blog: Pandemic casts shadow over Games

TOKYO (WCMH) — COVID. COVID. COVID. That is no doubt the story of these Games. And with each passing day, it becomes a bigger and bigger story. Just today alone, CoCo Gauff and Kara Eaker, two U.S. Olympians, have tested positive for the virus. And there have been other athletes from other countries that have tested positive as well. We aren’t close to super spreader status by any means, it is still concerning.

In the meantime, our work goes on. Remember, we are here not just to cover the competitions, but to cover everything related to the Olympics. So we are working hard to get all the angles of this unique Games. So today, we attended a press conference about the COVID-19 countermeasures. I give the officials credit for truly doing everything they can to control the spread but this virus doesn’t care. So expect to see more cases. Let’s just hope it’s not enough to shut anything down.

Important day of figuring out the International Broadcast Center and preparing for the week ahead. Got a chance to see some venues. Too bad there won’t be fans in them. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/L9n3RpryTG — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) July 19, 2021

Another interesting thing I noticed today is just how different these Games will be due to the pandemic. We drove by two outstanding venues with huge stands. After taking in how beautiful the setting is, you then remind yourself those stands will remain empty. We also drove by the 2020 Fan Area. It was also empty and remain that way. It’s too bad because Tokyo has done such a great job preparing for these Games and the people here are so kind. But the pandemic has really out a damper on the whole thing.

Tomorrow, we will hear more about how COVID is affecting these Games. And we hope to hear from some athletes about what it’s like to live in the Olympic Village right now. Until then, it’s time for some sleep after a long day. Hope you’ll check in tomorrow!