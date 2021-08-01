Matt Barnes’ Olympics 2020 blog: Ohio’s Olympians represent us well

TOKYO (WCMH) — Today was a long day, but a day I won’t soon forget.

I got up at 5 a.m. this morning, much earlier than I’ve had to wake up this entire trip. That was to head to the Asaka Shooting Range for the rapid fire pistol event featuring two Buckeyes, brothers Henry and Jack Leverett. It was great to see them compete, especially at such a young age. Most of their competitors were 10-15 years older. And so, while they didn’t rank too high after Stage 1, I couldn’t be happier for them that they are getting this experience, especially being able to do it together.

It was great to see even more Ohio athletes do well. Trenton’s Zach Apple scored another gold medal, thanks to another fantastic anchor leg. This time, in the 4×100 medley relay, and he brought it home in world record time! It was unreal to watch. That win also secured a gold medal for Ohio State’s Hunter Armstrong, who participated in the prelims for that event.

Alec Yoder competed in the pommel horse final and finished in 6th place. And while I know he had hopes and dreams of bringing home a medal, I know he’s happy with how he competed and can head back to Columbus with his head held high about a summer well done.

Finally, Christina Clemons did not qualify for the 100 meter hurdles final. What a great summer this has been for her, though. She not only qualified for her first Olympic team after trying since 2012, but she also scored some fame thanks to her Doritos earrings during the Olympic Trials. Those earrings landed on a bag of Doritos, too!





The Tokyo Skytree Tower

Lastly, the highlight of the day came from the location of our live shots. Instead of the media hotel, we ventured to the Tokyo Skytree Tower. It’s the largest tower in the world and second largest structure at 634 meters (or about 2,080 feet). It’s massive and it provides an amazing view of this wonderful city. The pictures on my phone don’t do it justice. They just don’t. They treated us wonderfully and gave us an extra tour after it closed. I am so appreciative to my colleague Melissa for setting it up and to the folks there who were so kind with their time to allow us to broadcast from there.

So, a pretty amazing day. Hope tomorrow can match it! One more week left!