Former Ohio State hurdler makes U.S. Olympic team

Christina Clemons cries after the Women’s 100 Meter Hurdles Final on day three of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 20, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former hurdler for Ohio State will compete at the Olympics for the United States.

Christina Clemons finished third in the 100-meter hurdles Sunday night, finishing in 12.53 seconds. The top three finishers made Team USA, and Clemons leaned in to beat fourth-place finisher Gabbi Cunningham by 5 thousandths of a second.

“I’ve been going after this team since 2012,” Clemons told NBC after the race. “I ruptured my Achilles in 2013. I wasn’t healthy enough in 2016. We had to wait a whole year in 2020. And now here I’ve been looked over, I’ve been counted out, but when God is with you, it doesn’t matter. I’m just so happy!”

She was competing at the U.S. Track and Field trials in Eugene, Oregon.

Clemons, then known as Christina Manning, ran for Ohio State from 2009 to ’12. She won two NCAA hurdling titles as a senior.

The Tokyo 2020 games, delayed a year because of the pandemic, are scheduled to begin Friday, July 23.