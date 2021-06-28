26 Ohio State athletes make Olympic Games

delaide Aquilla competes in the Women’s Shot Put Finals on day seven of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field Team Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State will be represented by a record 26 athletes at the Olympics in Tokyo next month.

The Tokyo 2020 Games are scheduled to begin July 23 and will be broadcast by NBC. The previous record for Ohio State athletes in an Olympics was 19 in 2008 in Beijing.

Nine current, future or former Buckeyes will compete for the United States, with 12 counties represented overall. Six athletes will compete in rowing, and five in track and field.

Here are the Buckeyes who are competing, broken down by sport and country.

Fencing

  • Marc-Antoine Blais Belanger – Canada
  • Diego Cervantes – Mexico
  • Alanna Goldie – Canada
  • Eleanor Harvey – Canada

Gymnastics

  • Misha Koudinov – New Zealand
  • Alec Yoder – United States

Rowing

  • Aina Cid Cengtelles – Spain
  • Anneta Kyridou – Greece
  • Maria Kyridou – Greece
  • Alessandra Montesano – Italy
  • Ilse Paulis – Netherlands
  • Elodie Ravera – France

Soccer

  • Nichelle Prince – Canada

Shooting

  • Henry Leverett – United States
  • Jack Leverett – United States

Swimming

  • Hunter Armstrong – United States
  • Matthew Abeysinghe – Sri Lanka
  • Ruslan Gaziev – Canada

Synchronized Swimming

  • Emily Armstrong – Canada
  • Ruby Remati – United States

Track & Field

Wrestling

  • Kyle Snyder – United States

In addition, Joe Kovacs, who is coached by and married to Ohio State throws coach Ashley Kovacs and who trains with Aquilla, made the U.S. Olympic track and field team in the shot put.

