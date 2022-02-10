CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Ja’Marr Chase was named the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year for his stellar first season in Cincinnati.

The Bengals receiver shattered several franchise records after reuniting with former LSU teammate Joe Burrow as the Bayou Bengals set the league on fire during Cincinnati’s remarkable Super Bowl run.

Chase is the first Bengal to win rookie of the year since 1992.

Ja’Marr Chase records

Most receiving yards by a rookie in a season and most in Bengals history (1,455)

Most receiving touchdowns by a Bengals’ rookie (13)

Most receiving yards in NFL postseason history by a rookie (279)

Most receiving yards in a single game in Bengals history and most by an NFL rookie (266 yards)

Chase and the Bengals are hoping to raise the Lombardi trophy Sunday when they face the Rams on NBC4.