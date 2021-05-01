Jaguars select Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell in 5th round of NFL Draft

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 01: Luke Farrell #89 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his touchdown against the Clemson Tigers in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The Jacksonville Jaguars, coached by Urban Meyer, drafted Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell with the 145th pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Farrell was the sixth Buckeye taken in the draft and cornerback Shaun Wade made it seven when he was taken a few picks after Farrell in the fifth round.

Farrell reunites with Meyer who recruited the tight end to Columbus in 2016 when the Perry, Ohio native ranked seventh among tight ends in the country, per 24/7 Sports.

Farrell played alongside Jeremy Ruckert who decided to return for another season. Ruckert had more catches and receiving yards during the 2020 season.

Farrell played four years at OSU amassing 34 catches for 380 yards and four touchdowns. Many experts projected Farrell to go in the seventh round or to go undrafted, but his former college coach wanted him in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick Thursday and also took Clemson running back Travis Etienne in the first round with the 25th pick.